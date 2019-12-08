Knockalla Cup round-up

There were two Knockalla Cup quarter finals down for decision this weekend.

The first of these saw holders Bonagee United beat Finn Harps Reserves 1-0 at Dry Arch Park.

The games only goal came from a Michael Doherty penalty after Finn Harps’ defender Rian Aikpantyi was adjudged to handle the ball in the box.

In the second quarter final, One goal was enough to see Derry City Reserves through as 1-0 victors over Kildrum Tigers, in a close contest at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Jack Coyle scored midway through the second half after Ryan Higgins was sent off for Kildrum Tigers.