Flights cancelled and almost 500 power outages are reported

Donegal County Council is urging the public to remain vigilant as Storm Atiyah passes across the western seaboard today and into this evening.

Flights to and from Donegal Airport have been cancelled, and at present (4pm), the ESB is reporting nine power outages across the county. Almost 500 households and businesses are affected, with the difficulties centred in Ardara, Bundoran, Donegal Town, Glenties, Kilcar, and Stranorlar.

You can check the latest ESB updates HERE

Met Eireann has issued a status Orange Wind warning for Donegal and all counties along the western seaboard, with the alert valid until 6am tomorrow morning.

Earlier today Met Eireann increased the warning status for Kerry to red.

Donegal County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team is currently monitoring the advice from the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM) and weather forecasts from Met Éireann and the council says it remains in a state of readiness to deal with any incidents arising from the storm.

To date, there have been no storm related call outs for the Fire Service in Donegal and reports of only a small number of fallen trees that Council crews have responded to.

The Council is urging the public to keep up to date with the weather forecasts and to take the necessary precautions to stay safe and protect property during this weather event.

Council contact details –

Keep up to date on Council services by registering at www.mapalerter.com/donegal or by following Donegal County Council on Facebook @donegalcoco or on Twitter @DonegalCouncil .

During office hours you can contact the Council on 074 91 53900 and in the event of an out of hours emergency call 074 91 72288.