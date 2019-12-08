Cockhill progress to FAI Intermediate Cup last 16

Cockhill Celtic are through to the FAI Intermediate Cup last 16 after they beat Midleton of Cork 2-1.

Laurence Toland opened the scoring early in the first half before Midleton were reduced to ten men on 32 minutes.

Cockhill doubled their lead with 11 minutes remaining when Stephen Duffy fired past the Midleton goalkeeper.

Midleton got one back with just a few minutes to go but Gavin Cullen’s side held on to secure a last 16 tie at home to Kilnamanagh of Dublin.

Cockhill manager Gavin Cullen joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport after his side’s victory…