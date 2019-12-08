Athletics Review: Another fantastic weekend for Donegal athletes

It was a busy weekend for Donegal Athletes with many different events taking place.

Brendan Boyce retained his 30km walk title in Dublin on Saturday with a time of two hours, 21 minutes and 24 seconds.

Also competing was Finn Valley’s Brian O’Domhaill who finished third and set a new Personal Best time of 2 hours 50 minutes and 48 seconds. He also set a National Masters record.

Nakita Burke was also in action as she finished ninth and set a new Personal Best of 34 minutes and eight seconds when she represented Ulster in a 10k event in Telford.

In the European Cross Country Championship Roisin and Eilish Flanagan from Gortin were part of Ireland’s Under 23 team which picked up a silver medal in the team category at the Championships.

Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to discuss the weekends action…