“We’ve nothing to fear”-Gavin Cullen ahead of Cockhill’s FAI clash with Midleton

Cockhill Celtic know they will have home advantage in the FAI Intermediate Cup last 16, if they can get the better of Midleton of Cork in the replay of their drawn last 32 clash.

The sides met on the 24th of November but couldn’t be separated after 90 minutes.

The winner of the tie knows they will have home advantage against Dublin’s Kilnamanagh in the last 16.

Speaking to Diarmaid Doherty on this week’s edition of The Score, Cockhill manager Gavin Cullen says that his side have nothing to fear this weekend…