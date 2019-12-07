Visiting restrictions remain in place at LUH for the weekend

Visiting restrictions at Letterkenny University Hospital will remain in place over the course of the weekend.

The restrictions have been in place at the hospital for over a week now due to a significant outbreak of the flu.

General Manager of the hospital Seán Murphy has appealed to people to cooperate with the visiting restrictions in a bif to protect patients.

He is urging people to not visit the hospital and says in exceptional cases only, a maximum of 2 visitors per patient may be permitted with prior agreement with the ward manager.”

Dr Aidan Ryan, HSE Specialist in Public Health Medicine says; serious complications of flu are more likely if you have a chronic medical condition or if you are aged 65 years or older.

He says it is particularly important that everything is done to protect vulnerable hospital patients and ensure that their care and treatment is not further complicated by the flu.