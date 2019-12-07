Tributes paid to former Town Councillor PJ Blake

Tributes have been paid to former Letterkenny Town Councillor PJ Blake, who passed away last evening.

Mr Blake, an Independent, served 25 years on the town council, taking the chair on four occasions.

He was a member of the inaugural Letterkenny Joint Policing Committee, and was a passionate campaigner against drugs, and in particular, the need for drug driving legislation.

He was a member of the North West Regional Drugs Task Force, and an advocate for the strengthening of the Garda Drugs Unit in Donegal.

