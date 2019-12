Termon have beaten Silverbridge Harps of Armagh 1-10 to 0-06 to reach the Ulster Minor Quarter-Final.

Termon dominated early and got the games opening six scores, they then led 1-07 to 0-04 at half time thanks to a Ryan McFadden penalty.

In a low scoring second half Termon outscored Silverbridge three points to two to book their place in the Quarter Final.

Ryan Ferry reports from Belfast…

After the game, Ryan got the thoughts of Termon manager Trevor Alcorn…