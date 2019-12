The Taoiseach says we cannot take the progress made in recent years for granted.

Speaking after a Special cabinet meeting in Trim, County Meath, Leo Varadkar says there’s a danger complacency can set in when an economy is performing well.

He also won’t be drawn on whether there’ll be an election in January, saying a decision can’t be made with Brexit uncertainty remaining.

The Taoiseach says we need to wait to see what happens in the UK elections…………