St Conal’s patients’ memorial event at Leck is postponed

A Memorial Service for former patients at St Conal’s Hospital patients interred at Leck Graveyard in Letterkenny has been postponed, as a result of tomorrow’s Orange weather warning.

The service was to have taken place at Leck Graveyard tomorrow, but the committee says they have decided to defer the service to facilitate those coming from a distance who would prefer not to travel as a result of the anticipated storm.

In a statement, committee member Betty Holmes said “It just wouldn’t be right to ask people to come out with an orange warning, remembering with Respect must be for everyone”.