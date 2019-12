Letterkenny Rugby Club suffered their third league defeat of the season after they were defeated 17-8 away to new league leaders Monaghan.

In a tight and cagey opening 40 minutes, it was Monaghan who led 12-8.

Monaghan then scored the games only points in the second half to run out victors.

The defeat now leaves Letterkenny in joint second position in the Ulster Championship 3 level on points with Newry, who were defeated 28-19 away in Newry.