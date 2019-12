Jason Quigley got back to his winning ways on Thursday night when he defeated Abraham Cordero at The Hangar, Orange County.

It took Quigley just three rounds to get the better of his Mexican opponent.

The win now takes the Donegal man onto a professional boxing record of 17-1, with 13 of those coming via knockout.

Quigley joined Kenny Harkin on Saturday Sport to discuss his future plans as well as giving his opinion on tonight’s Heavyweight clash between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr…