Institute well beaten away at Carrick Rangers

Institute have suffered their second league defeat in four days after they lost 3-0 away to Carrick Rangers.

Daniel Kelly headed Carrick ahead after just three minutes and they lead by that scoreline at half time.

With nine minutes remaining Dean Curry was given his marching orders after he handled the ball on the line Mark Surgenor stepped up and drilled the ball into the Stute net.

Michael Smith then rounded off the win for Carrick when he fired by Rory Brown in the stute goal.

Sean Connor’s side are now 5 points behind Dungannon in tenth.