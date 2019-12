Naomh Conaill and St Eunan’s will do battle in tomorrow’s Donegal Under 21 Football Championship final.

St Eunan’s come into the game as favourites but Naomh Conaill got the Cathedral Town side in the Minor Championship final three years ago.

Tom Comack has been getting the thoughts of Naomh Conaill manager Johnny McLoone…

Tom also spoke with St Eunan’s joint manager Jim Clarke…