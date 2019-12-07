Disappointment for North West sides in AIL Division 2C

There were defeats for City of Derry and Omagh Academicals in the All Ireland League Division 2C on Saturday afternoon.

Omagh were defeated 26-24 away at Bangor, having led 24-21 with just one minute left to play.

Omagh had started the game well and led 17-14 at half time but a strong Bangor performance saw them snatch victory with just seconds remaining.

City of Derry suffered their fifth loss of the campaign. They were defeated by league leaders Enniscorthy 43-17.

Derry trailed 14-3 at the break after prop Sam Duffy had been yellow carded after referee Paul O’Connor decided he overstepped the mark once too often.

Derry pushed in the second half but could never bridge the gap as Enniscorthy rounded off an impressive performance by scoring seven tries.

The defeat see’s Derry slip to ninth in the table.