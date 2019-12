Brendan Boyce retained his National 30k Walk title in Dublin on Saturday afternoon.

Boyce finished the race in a time of two hours, 21 minutes and 24 seconds.

Jerome Caprice finished in second, just five minutes and three seconds behind the Finn Valley man.

Boyce’s Finn Valley team mate Brian O’Domhaill finished in third in a time of 2 hours 50 minutes and 48 seconds. This was a new Personal Best for O’Domhaill as well as a National Masters record.