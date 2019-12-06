Storm Atiyah: Severe weather warning in place for Donegal

A severe weather warning has been issued for Donegal ahead of the arrival of Storm Atiyah.
The storm is expected to bring strong winds with a heightened risk of flooding in coastal areas.
Its set to batter Donegal much of Sunday with gusts from 110 to 130km/h expected.
The orange alert for Donegal is valid from 9am on Sunday until Monday 6am.
Alert message from Met Eireann:
Storm Atiyah will track between Iceland and Ireland on Sunday generating a swathe of very strong winds across the country. \n\nSouthwesterly winds later veering northwesterly will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts from 110 to 130km/h.\n\nDue to a combination of high seas and storm surge there is a possibility of coastal flooding.