Storm Atiyah: Severe weather warning in place for Donegal

A severe weather warning has been issued for Donegal ahead of the arrival of Storm Atiyah.

The storm is expected to bring strong winds with a heightened risk of flooding in coastal areas.

Its set to batter Donegal much of Sunday with gusts from 110 to 130km/h expected.

The orange alert for Donegal is valid from 9am on Sunday until Monday 6am.



Alert message from Met Eireann:

Storm Atiyah will track between Iceland and Ireland on Sunday generating a swathe of very strong winds across the country.



Southwesterly winds later veering northwesterly will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts from 110 to 130km/h.



Due to a combination of high seas and storm surge there is a possibility of coastal flooding.