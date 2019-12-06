Sixth person arrested in connection with Strabane mortar device

A 36 year old man has been arrested today in Strabane as part of ongoing investigations into the discovery of a mortar device in the Church View area of the town in September.

Police say the New IRA were responsible for the planting of the device and today’s arrest brings to six the total number of people arrested in connection to the incident.

A 28 year old man has been charged with perverting the course of justice; assisting offenders and recording information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

A number of searches were also conducted in the town today and the 36 year old remains in police custody at this time.