Jason Quigley was back to winning ways on Thursday night in California.

The Donegal man moved to 17-1 (13ko’s) with victory against Abraham Cordero at The Hanger in Orange County.

After suffering a first career defeat in July, Quigley bounced back with a third round stoppage of the Mexican.

The referee stepped in with Quigley loading up the punches on Cordero.

Jason was happy to get the win again and stop his opponent.