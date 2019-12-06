Irish Water to replace problematic pipes in West Donegal

A Donegal Councillor is welcoming confirmation that Irish Water is to replace over a kilometre of pipe in the West Donegal town land of Derryconner.

However, Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says there are other townlands in the same area that need similar work, and there is no indication as to when those projects will start.

He says there is an urgent need for a substantial increase in funding to Irish Water so a programme of works can begin which meets the needs of communities across the whole of Donegal: