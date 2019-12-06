IGB will not restore funding for Lifford Stadium

Any lingering hopes that Lifford Greyhound Stadium might reopen have been dealt a severe blow with confirmation the funding will not be restored by the Irish Greyhound Board.

A report on the future of the future of the industry recommends the end of funding for tracks in , Lifford, Longford, Enniscorthy and Youghal.

In a statement this afternoon, the Irish Greyhound Board says it accepts the recommendations of the report.

The Lifford track, which operated for sixty years, employed up to 40 people, but closed in August citing a lack of adequate funding from the IGB.

CEO of the Irish Greyhound Board, Gerard Dollard, says the report finds the country cannot support the current number of tracks: