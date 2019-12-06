Funding boost for LYIT under plan to support education-business links

Almost €300,000 in funding has been announced for Letterkenny Institute of Technology under a new plan to drive links between higher education and businesses in the county.

The Letterkenny IT plan is to establish the Killybegs Marine Cluster with a funding package of €297,314.

Education Minister Joe McHugh says; “The big ambition is to use the Killybegs cluster as a way to ignite innovation in the region and enhance the capabilities of homegrown businesses to build globally.”

The funding has been approved through the Regional Technology Clustering Fund which is administered by Enterprise Ireland.