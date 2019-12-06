Finn Harps announce that midfielder Gareth Harkin has re-signed for 2020

Finn Harps have announced that midfielder Gareth Harkin has re-signed with the club for the upcoming season. Harkin returned to the club in 2014 after a previous spell in 2011 and has been a regular in the squad under manager Ollie Horgan. The Donegal native is the first to put pen to paper for the new season after Horgan confirmed his own contract extension at a press conference earlier this week.

Speaking after the signing, Ollie emphasised the experience Harkin brings to the squad. “We’re delighted to have Gareth back with us for next year. He’s been a big part of the squad in our time in the Premier over the past few years and knows what it takes at this level. He had some bad luck last season with injuries but please God he can stay fit this time round and give it a good go.”