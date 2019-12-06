Death of Margaret Callaghan raised in Dail

The Dail has been told that until staffing issues in acute hospitals are tackled, tragedies such as the death of Margaret Callaghan in Letterkenny will happen again.

Ms Callaghan waited 71 minutes for an ambulance, despite living less than 6 minutes from Letterkenny University Hospital.

The inquest was told the ambulance that transferred Ms Callaghan to hospital had to come from Dungloe while two ambulances were parked at Letterkenny University Hospital, unable to transfer their patients into the care of medical staff.

Speaking during Leader’s Questions, Fianna Fail Deputy Dara Colleary told Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty that Ms Callaghan’s death raises serious questions.

Minister Doherty acknowledged ambulance turnaround times are below target, but said the HSE Winter Plan will help resolve the situation……….

However, Deputy Colleary said the minister was disconnected from the real issue, and stressed his belief that the Winter Plan is not the answer……………

