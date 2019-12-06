Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team monitoring arrival of Storm Atiyah

Donegal County Council says its Severe Weather Assessment Team is currently monitoring the situation ahead of the arrival of Storm Atiyah on Sunday.

Orange and yellow alerts will come into effect on Sunday morning as the storm tracks between Iceland and Ireland with winds of up to 130 km/h set to batter Donegal.

Met Eireann has issued a status Orange Wind warning for Donegal and all counties along the western seaboard from 9am on Sunday until 6am on Monday.

Storm Atiyah will track between Iceland and Ireland on Sunday generating a swathe of very strong winds across the country and it is forecasted that southwesterly winds later veering northwesterly will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts from 110 to 130km/h.

Met Eireann also advises that due to a combination of high seas and storm surge there is a possibility of coastal flooding.

Donegal County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team is currently monitoring the advice from the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management and weather forecasts and says plans will be put in place accordingly.

The Council is urging the public to keep up to date with the weather forecasts to take the necessary precautions to stay safe and protect property during this weather event.