Almost 15,200 ‘hidden’ children waiting for treatment in North West

It’s estimated that there are almost 15,200 ‘hidden’ children waiting for treatment at acute hospitals across the North West and west regions.

According to the Irish Hospital Consultants the data reveals the ‘full extent of the problem’ which children and their families are experiencing across the West and North-West region in accessing timely hospital care.

However, acute public hospitals across Ireland, such as Letterkenny University Hospital, do not publish stand-alone data on the number of children waiting.

Martin Varley Secretary General Irish Hospital Consultants Association is calling for full transparency on the matter.