The Score – 05/12/19

North West Basketball Development Officer Niall McDermott was the special guest on this week’s edition of The Score. Niall, who is also the coach of LYIT Donegal outlined the current state of play within basketball all around the north west, and talked about the ongoing success at underage within the sport.

We also looked ahead to this weekend’s Gaelic Games and soccer action, with Diarmaid Doherty hearing from the Termon GAA club and Cockhill Celtic camps ahead of big games for both clubs this weekend.

Diarmuid O Brien also gave a run down on the latest standings within the Inishowen League and also brought news of the draw for the FAI Junior Cup.