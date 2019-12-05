Questions over why helicopter doesn’t take patients to Dublin at night

It’s emerged that the rescue 118 helicopter does not transfer seriously ill patients from the North West and West of Ireland to Dublin beyond 9pm each night.

The emergency helicopter which carries out search and rescues in Donegal is also paid by the HSE to urgently transfer people from Letterkenny University Hospital to Dublin when required.

However it’s understood that the helicopter is under protocol to be back at base by 11pm daily.

It means that those who may need urgent care in the capital beyond 9pm cannot be taken there until the following morning.

Sligo Cllr Donal Gilroy says serious questions need to be answered: