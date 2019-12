It’s been revealed that the number of nurses working in Donegal’s community hospitals has been cut by 40%.

Nursing staff levels in the county’s 11 community hospitals are down from 233 in 2007 to 141.

Meanwhile, the number of beds in the hospitals has dropped by 25%.

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn says the figures are a damning indictment of the Government’s wilful neglect of the community hospitals in the county: