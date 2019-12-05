Letterkenny inquest highlights need for ambulance review – Brogan

A member of the HSE West Regional Forum says there must be changes to the model used by the ambulance service, and particularly in terms of the length of time it takes to get patients out of ambulances, and into Emergency Departments.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan was speaking after the inquest into the death of Margaret Callaghan from Letterkenny in January last year heard the 71 year old died after waiting over an hour for an ambulance.

She lived les than six minutes from Letterkenny University Hospital, where the inquest heard there were two ambulances parked, and unable to transfer their patients into the care of medical staff.

The amnbulance which eventually brought her to hospital had to come from Dungloe.

Cllr Brogan says a full and independent review is needed for the sake of the family, and also for the sake of the ambulance service and hospital staff……………..