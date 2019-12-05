Jason Quigley primed for ring return

Jason Quigley is targeting a 17th professional career win tonight in California.

After a surprise first defeat in July, the Donegal middleweight looks to get back on the victory road against Mexican Abraham Cordero at the Hanger in Orange County.

Jason who weighed in at 164.6lbs looked eager and knows nothing less than victory is needed to get back on track for a title shot.

The bout against the Mexican is matched at super-middleweight and will be the first fight under new coach Andy Lee.

Jason says he’s feeling confident ahead of the fight…

“I’m feeling good and I’m feeling confident.

“I got a good look at the opponent, stared him in the eyes. I’m ready for action and I mean business.”

“We’ve been working on a few different things in the gym. Nothing major, but you’re going to see a different mindset, a few different tweaks in my technique. I’m going in there to do damage.

“It’s ben top class and every day has been a learning day with Andy. The relationship has just got better and better every single day. The preparation has been top class. I’m feeling really, really good and I’m ready for action.

“Everything has gone smooth with me and Andy. He’s been there, he’s done it, he’s been through the mill with ups and downs. He’s a pleasure to be around because he’s so calm, controlled and collected. It’s a dream team.