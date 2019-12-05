HSE confirm no further long term care available at Lifford

The HSE has confirmed that no further long term care will be available at the existing unit at Lifford Community Hospital.

Currently two long stay clients reside at Lifford they are being facilitated with their choice of alternative residential care and will move to St Joseph’s Community Hospital in January.

The HSE has also stated that short term care will continue to be provided at the hospital in line with the existing bed complement.

Local Cllr Gerry Crawford has described the move as deeply concerning and effectively casts serious doubt over the hospitals future:

The HSE statement in full:

Lifford Community Hospital has been assessed and the current building structure shows that the facility has a number of challenging factors to enable the delivery of high quality dignified nursing care.

In order to meet HIQA standards requirements no further long term care will be available at the existing unit. There has been no new admissions for long term care to this unit since.

Currently two long stay clients reside at Lifford they are being facilitated with their choice of alternative residential care and will move to St Joseph’s Community Hospital in January 2020.

Consultation with the two residents and their families has taken place over the past four weeks and they are in agreement with the move.

Short term care will continue to be provided at Lifford Hospital in line with the existing bed complement.