The Government has backed down on a new law that critics say would have caused bingo halls to close around the country.

Last night all parties in the Dáil passed a Sinn Fein amendment to the Gaming and Lotteries Bill.

It increases the cap on prize money given out by bingo operators from 50 to 75 percent.

It means the majority of community-run bingo games won’t be affected, and follows a protest against the original legislation.

Independent TD Denis Naughten says it’s good news: