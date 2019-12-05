GAA Programme – Urris & Termon

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 7.25pm – 8pm.

On this weeks programmme Tom Comack is joined by Urris Club officials chairman John Friel and PRO Rose Kelly.

Urris is 50 years old this year and the club have marked the Jubilee of the founding of the club throughout the year.

Rose Kelly also produced a history of the last five decades in a wonderful publication titled from Humble beginnings to Crampsey Park.

John and Rose will recall the highs and lows of the last half-century and look forward to where the club is going in the future.

Termon, first time Donegal minor champions in 2019 cast their sights on the clubs first outing on the Ulster Club tournament this weekend.

Daireann Gibson is the Termon board chairman and he joins Tom to discuss the teams prospects in the competition.