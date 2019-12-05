Emergency services at scene of crash near Letterkenny

By
News Highland
-

 

Emergency services are currently attending the scene of a two vehicle collision just outside Letterkenny this morning.

The minor crash between a car and a lorry happened near the Dry Arch roundabout at around 7am.

It’s understood that the road is partially blocked which is causing a significant build-up of traffic.

Motorists using all approach roads onto the roundabout are being advised to proceed with extreme caution.

Gardai are also advising to expect delays and leave extra time for your journey.

