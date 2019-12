A Donegal County Councillor is calling for the sale of tablets and smartphones to children under 13 to be prohibited, claiming they are more dangerous than weapons.

Cllr Michael Naughton believes the internet leaves children highly vulnerable to the likes of gambling, pornography and cyber bullying.

Speaking on todays Nine till Noon show, Cllr Naughton says young children should only allowed use tablets in a safe environment like school.

He’s calling for an outright ban outside of that: