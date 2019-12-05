Ballyness Bay campaign is considering licensing decision

Following the granting of 14 aquaculture licenses, the Save Ballyness Bay campaign group says it will consider the licensing announcement before responding.

In an initial statement, the group says they are deeply concerned that their objections, and those of thousands of others, have been ignored.

They question the assertion that this will benefit the local economy, and are challenging the government to publish the cost benefit analysis figures which provided the basis of their decision.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Greg Hughes spoke to committee member Kathleen Ni Bhroin………