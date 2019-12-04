Suspected counterfeit alcohol seized during Donegal pub raids

Revenue has confirmed that a substantial quantity of suspected counterfeit alcohol was seized during raids in Donegal at the weekend.

Officers visited various pubs in the county on Sunday evening which was met with widespread criticism locally over the time and hour the raids took place.

Revenue Officers visited a total of 15 pubs in Donegal on Sunday evening last.

These were routine operations aimed at combating the use of counterfeit alcohol and ensuring payment of the appropriate excise on alcohol.

A spokesperson has revealed that revenue officers detained 20 litres of suspected counterfeit vodka pending further analysis and investigation.

However, under Section 851A of the Taxes Consolidation Act 1997, Revenue is legally precluded from commenting further on any individual, company or entity.

Concluding, the Revenue Spokesperson stated that no overtime costs were incurred during the course of these operations.

Revenue officers assigned to allowanced posts are paid an annual allowance for flexibility and additional attendance in lieu of overtime payments.