Structure confirmed for Ladies All Ireland Series

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association has confirmed the groupings for the revamped 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship.

The 2020 All-Ireland series will consist of two groups, with six teams in each.

The top two teams from each group will progress straight through to the All-Ireland semi-finals, following a minimum of five games.

Holders Dublin are drawn in Group 2 alongside the 2020 Munster Champions, next year’s beaten Ulster and Connacht Finalists, Ulster’s fifth team, and a Munster semi-final loser.

If Donegal were to win Ulster for a fourth year in a row they would be in Group 1 the Connacht champions, the beaten Munster Finalists, a Munster semi-final loser, and the beaten Ulster semi-finalists.

The bottom team in each group will contest a relegation play-off, unless they are a provincial winner, and thereby exempt from relegation.

The 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship will commence on Saturday, July 4, and culminate with the All-Ireland Final on Sunday, September 13.

The semi-finals have been scheduled for Sunday, August 23, with the top two teams in each group featuring.