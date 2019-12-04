Quigley weighs in tonight ahead of Cordero fight

Jason Quigley returns to ring action on Thursday evening as he looks to get back to winning ways again.

The Donegal middleweight fights Mexican Abraham Cordero at the Hanger in Orange County, California in what is his first fight since his first professional defeat in July.

Jason will take to the scales for the weigh in later this evening at around 9pm Irish time.

The weigh in will be shown live on the Golden Boy Fight Night Facebook page.

Cordero has had 7 knockouts in his pro career which reads 13 wins 4 loses and 2 draws while Quigley gets back between the ropes looking to improve on his 16 wins and 1 defeat.

The bout will also be the Donegal man’s first fight under new coach Andy Lee.

The middleweight aims to end 2019 on a high note and earn his way back into contention for a World title shot.