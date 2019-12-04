Public requested to not visit Letterkenny University Hospital

Management at Letterkenny University Hospital are requesting people to not visit the hospital due to the significant outbreak of flu in Donegal.

Visiting restrictions were first implemented at the hospital on Friday last but have since tightened, in a bid to protect vulnerable patients and prevent further spread of the virus.

In a statement this evening, Management at Letterkenny University Hospital are requesting that members of the public do not visit the hospital as there has been a significant increase in the number of cases of the flu in the Donegal area recently.

In order to protect vulnerable hospital patients and prevent further spread of the virus, the hospital has implemented strict visiting restrictions

Seán Murphy General Manager of the hospital is appealing to people to cooperate with the visiting restrictions in order to protect the many very sick patients in the hospital.

He has emphasised that the public should not visit the hospital and says in exceptional cases only, a maximum of 2 visitors per patient may be permitted with prior agreement with the ward manager.