Ollie back on board at Harps – Secretary John Campbell

Finn Harps confirmed on Tuesday, manager Ollie Horgan will be around Ballybofey for another team after signing a two year contract extension.

Entering his seventh season with the club, Horgan’s tenure has seen Finn Harps move from mid table in the First Division to competing in a ten team Premier Division for the first time ever and ensured another year in the top flight with last month’s playoff win over Drogheda.

Speaking with Diarmiad Doherty, Finn Harps Secretary John Campbell is delighted that Ollie is back on board…