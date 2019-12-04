Number of Donegal families seeking help from SVP rises considerably

The number of Donegal families seeking assistance from Saint Vincent De Paul is said to have risen considerably.

In 2018, over 700 families in the Letterkenny area alone were aided by the charity and it’s anticipated that up to 2,000 families in the county will seek help in the run up to Christmas.

The figures have been released as part of Saint Vincent De Paul’s annual Christmas appeal with people urged to donate what they can to help in their work.

Regional President of SVP North West Rosa Glackin says back to school costs and general inflation is giving rise to demand in their service: