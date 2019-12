The LYIT will face Athlone IT in the first round of the Sigerson Cup next year.

The Letterkenny side will be away in the opening round on the 12th January 2020.

Should they come through that tie they will meet the winners of Sligo IT and UL in the quarter finals a week later.

Under the management of Michael Murphy, the LYIT qualified for the colleges premier competition by winning the Trench Cup.