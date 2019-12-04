HSE issue statement over non-compliances at Inishowen care home

The HSE has acknowledged that non compliances were found at an Inishowen car home and various measures are underway to address them.

The James Connolly Memorial Centre in Carndonagh provides residential Care for 16 adults with Intellectual Disability, both male and female in County Donegal.

This Centre was registered by the Health Information and Quality Authority on April 2nd 2018.

There were two Inspections of the Centre during 2019, dated June 6th and August 9th.

Residents were observed to be relaxed and comfortable in the presence of staff members and staff were seen to be attentive to their needs.

The inspectors sat with some of the residents and staff members in the sitting room and observed that staff understood and were respectful of the communication style of each resident. Staff were also aware of how best to manage and meet the assessed needs of the residents and were familiar with their individual care plans. Staff members were also observed to interact with the residents in a warm, caring and professional manner at all times during this inspection process.

In a statement this afternoon, the HSE acknowledges that non compliances were found in order to address these non compliances including issues with the premises the following actions have been taken.

A plan of works was implemented which included repairs to the dining room ceiling, Installation of thermostatic controls on radiators, and partitioning of the dormitories.

A future funded plan has been agreed to provide more appropriate accommodation for residents in line with HSE Policy, Time to move on from Congregated Settings.

With regards to residents control of their own finances, residents have access to their own finances as and when they require it.

This is managed in accordance with National HSE policy for the Management of Residents Finances.

Re staffing there is currently one temporary staff nurse vacancy within JCM, this post is in the process of recruitment. no one has accepted this. In the interim an additional Health Care Assistant is rostered on duty to ensure the required staffing levels are in place and are effective to respond to the assessed needs of the residents.

With regards to Governance and management a Quality Improvement plan is in place in the centre and is reviewed weekly by Senior Management.

With regards to Risk Management Procedures, a Health & Safety audit has been completed for this centre risks identified are escalated as per HSE Risk Management Policy.

The HSE remains committed to respecting the rights and dignity of each resident in its care. We continue to work steadfastly to ensuring all designated centres are actively progressing to meet full compliance with regulations and national standards.