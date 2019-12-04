Have your say on Malin Head Visitor Management Plan

Public consultations are to be held next week on phase three the Malin Head Visitor Management Plan.

Works on the redevelopment are said to be progressing well, following the completion of phase two earlier this year.

Workshops on the next stage are taking place in Malin, Culdaff and Carndonagh next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District Cllr Martin McDermott says this project is vital not just for the Malin area but the wider Inishowen and Donegal area.

With this in mind, he’s encouraging interested parties to view the plans and make their views known: