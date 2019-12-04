Further criticism of revenue raids on Donegal pubs

There’s been further disappointment expressed over the revenue raids on Donegal pubs at the weekend.

Officers seized a large quantity of suspected counterfeit vodka as part of visits to 15 premises in the county on Sunday evening last.

However, it’s now been further claimed that the alcohol seized was at least 50 years old and is used as a display, but given the age of the bottles, the labels were faded.

Councillor Paul Canning who has been previously critical of the raids this week is questioning what he termed the unnecessary timing of them: