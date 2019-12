The draw for the 2020 Dr McKenna Cup was made on Wednesday evening in Belfast.

Declan Bonner’s Donegal have been drawn with Rory Gallagher’s Derry and Monaghan in Group A.

Holders Tyrone are in Group C with Armagh and Cavan while Group B is made up of Antrim, Down snd Fermanagh.

The three group winners and the best runner up will make the semi finals.

The opening games will be played on Sunday 29th December with the fixtures to be confirmed in the coming days.