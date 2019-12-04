Case of Soldier F adjourned until New Year

The case of a former soldier charged in relation to the events of Bloody Sunday in Derry has been adjourned again until the new year.

The man, known only as ‘Soldier F’, is charged with two counts of murder, and five counts of attempted murder.

The ex- paratrooper, aged in his 60’s, will not be required to attend court in January.

13 civil rights marchers were shot dead in the city in January 1972.

Lawyer Ciaran Shiels represents some of the victim’s families, and says 25 civilian witnesses will also be called to give evidence: