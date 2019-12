The Donegal Road Safety Working Group has published a stark poster as the centrepiece of its 2019 Christmas Road Safety Campaign.

The poster features a taxi, an ambulance, a Garda car and a hearse, with the message “Who will be taking you home tonight?”.

Donegal Road Safety Officer Brian O’Donnell says there’s been an increase in the number of drink and drug driving arrests in the county this year, and this is a message that needs to be reinforced: